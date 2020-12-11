Friday

11th Dec 2020

Italian trial to shed light on Egypt death squads

By

Italian prosecutors have charged four men from Egypt's national security service with the kidnapping and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016. The upcoming trial, a rare moment of European accountability for Egypt, stands in contrast to France's recent state honours for Egyptian dictator Abdul Fatah al-Sisi. The Egyptian regime has vanished 2,723 people since 2015, according to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, an NGO.

EU Defence Agency chief turned lobbyist broke conduct rules

Jorge Domecq spent five years as the chief executive of the European Defence Agency before taking up a job as "Head of Public Affairs" at Airbus. He failed to properly notify the agency of his new job, breaching staff regulations.

Towards a truly 'European' Union

The EU did not solve the financial crisis, nor fix terrorism or radicalisation. Unlike most other political groups, the ECR doesn't believe these are temporary difficulties, but rather the consequences of the path this Union has taken in recent decades.

The EU-Asean dance: an EU diplomat's account

Why did it take so long for the EU-Asean Strategic Partnership to be concluded? The answer is simple: the EU should have been quicker and more forward-looking in recognising Asean's geo-strategic strength. Still, better now, than never.

Post-Brexit talks in last push until Sunday

The probability of no deal has increased as a last-ditch effort by British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen did not bridge gaps.

