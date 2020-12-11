By EUobserver

Italian prosecutors have charged four men from Egypt's national security service with the kidnapping and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016. The upcoming trial, a rare moment of European accountability for Egypt, stands in contrast to France's recent state honours for Egyptian dictator Abdul Fatah al-Sisi. The Egyptian regime has vanished 2,723 people since 2015, according to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, an NGO.