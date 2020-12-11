By EUobserver

The EU and US should jointly stand up to Chinese diplomatic bullying, the EU ambassador to China, Nicolas Chapuis, told an energy congress in Beijing Thursday, Reuters reports. "We need to have a common understanding to say 'No' to bullying and intimidation, coercive diplomacy, 'wolf-warrior' diplomacy," Chapuis said. "Freedom of navigation is essential. The South China Sea is not only a China issue, it is an international issue," he added.