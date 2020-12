By EUobserver

The European Commission should insert democratic and human rights safeguards into new rules for global tech firms such as Facebook or Google, 15 former EU leaders said in a joint letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen Thursday, seen by Reuters. The commission is to publish two major bills on tech on 15 December. Signatories included former Dutch and Spanish leaders Jan Peter Balkenende and Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.