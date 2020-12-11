By EUobserver

Denmark's environmental agency has found that some of the mink the country recently exterminated and buried due to coronavirus-infection fears have contaminated groundwater, according to Danish broadcaster Radio4 Thursday. The ministry of agriculture, the same day, admitted it had also lost track of where 4,700 tonnes' worth of the carcasses had been buried. The mink-cull fiasco has already seen one government minister resign and the prime minister cry on TV.