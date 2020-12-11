Ticker
Dead mink have polluted water, Danish radio reports
By EUobserver
Denmark's environmental agency has found that some of the mink the country recently exterminated and buried due to coronavirus-infection concerns had contaminated groundwater, according to Danish broadcaster Radio4 on Thursday. The ministry of agriculture, the same day, also admitted it had lost track of where some 4,700 tonnes' worth of the dead animals had been buried. The mink-cull fiasco has already seen one government minister resign.