By EUobserver

Four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed, Azerbaijan says, and six Armenian ones were wounded, Armenia says, in fresh clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan. The violence came despite the presence of almost 2,000 Russian peacekeepers. Russia earlier said it would be "suicidal" for Armenia to resume fighting, but Yerevan blamed the incident on Azerbaijan. More than 5,000 soldiers and 140 civilians died in recent warfare, which ended 9 November.