A Russian pipe-laying barge, the Fortuna, accompanied by three tugboats and supply vessels, resumed construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany's maritime zone Friday. Work on the pipe, which is 93 percent complete, stopped in December 2019 when a Swiss contractor halted operations due to threats of US sanctions. The US, and several EU states, believe the project is designed to increase Germany's energy dependence on Russia.