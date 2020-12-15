By EUobserver

An Italian scientist, Ranieri Guerra, who works for the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the Italian government, requested the removal, back in May, from the WHO's website of a report which had severely criticised Italy's handling of the first wave of the pandemic, The Guardian reports. The 102-page report, "An Unprecedented Challenge: Italy's First Response to Covid-19", was published on 13 May, but vanished on 14 May.