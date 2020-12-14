Monday

14th Dec 2020

Report: Italy conspired to hide WHO corona-study

By

An Italian scientist, Ranieri Guerra, who works for the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the Italian government, requested the removal, back in May, from the WHO's website of a report which had severely criticised Italy's handling of the first wave of the pandemic, The Guardian reports. The 102-page report, "An Unprecedented Challenge: Italy's First Response to Covid-19", was published on 13 May, but vanished on 14 May.

Interview

Does North Macedonia really exist?

Its language and history give North Macedonia its identity for president Stevo Pendarovski, but, for Bulgaria, neither of them are real.

Interview

Cyberattack behind Tigray blackout, says Ethiopia

Hirut Zemene is Ethiopia's ambassador to the European Union. She is demanding for "a balanced view and understanding" by the EU of the conflict in Tigray region. The country is vying for national elections in May.

Opinion

The rule-of-law deal that saved Merkel's legacy

Although the deal is much more a result of the unswerving positions of the Netherlands and the European Parliament than of the German presidency's negotiation skills, the success is an extremely important face-saving measure for Berlin.

Analysis

Sweden's Nato debate resurfaces

You might have seen headlines about a majority in the Swedish parliament backing the 'Nato option'. But before you conclude that Sweden anytime soon will apply for membership - hold your horses! There is still a vast majority against.

News in Brief

  1. Tech firms to risk huge EU fines over hate speech
  2. Report: Russians poisoned Navalny twice with novichok
  3. British navy to enforce fishing rights after Brexit
  4. Turkey faces threat of US and European arms sanctions
  6. Work resumes on Russia-Germany gas pipeline
  7. New violence tests Russia peace deal in Azerbaijan
  8. Switzerland blacklists Lukashenko as Belarus protests go on

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

