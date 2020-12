By EUobserver

Global tech firms, such as Facebook and Google, will face fines of up to 6 percent of turnover if they fail to swiftly take down hate speech, child pornography, or corona-disinformation from their platforms, under the EU's 'Digital Services Act', due out this week, according to a draft of the bill seen by Reuters. Firms will also have to disclose who pays for ads and how their algorithms prioritise content.