By EUobserver

Four British warships armed with machine guns will stop and impound EU fishing boats which enter UK waters after 1 January, if there is a no-deal Brexit. The move evoked Britain's so-called 'cod wars' with Iceland in the 1970s, which saw fishing nets cut, ships rammed, and warning shots fired. Some members of the ruling British Tory party criticised the move as being unnecessarily aggressive toward Europe.