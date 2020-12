By EUobserver

Russian would-be assassins poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with novichok a second time as he lay in an induced coma about to fly to Germany, Western intelligence sources told The Times newspaper. They first did it by sneaking into his hotel room in Omsk, eastern Russia, and squirting the nerve agent onto his underwear so that it touched his skin, not by putting it in his tea, as first reported.