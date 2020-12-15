By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday it would be "disrespectful toward a very important Nato partner" if the US imposed sanctions over his purchase of a Russian air-defence system. News of the US move saw the Turkish lira fall further. German chancellor Angela Merkel also said Friday European Nato states and the US would discuss potentially restricting arms transfers to Turkey in new talks "in the Nato framework".