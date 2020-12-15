Ticker
Barnier: trade deal possible after Johnson concession
By EUobserver
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said a post-Brexit trade deal could be sealed this week after Boris Johnson made a key concession over the weekend, The Guardian reports. In a meeting with ambassadors and MEPs in Brussels, Barnier said the prime minister's acceptance of the need for a treaty-level mechanism to ensure fair competition as regulatory standards diverge over time had unlocked the talks, despite difficult issues remaining.