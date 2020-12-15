By EUobserver

The US has blacklisted İsmail Demir, the president of Turkey's Defence Industries Directorate, a body dealing with defence project development, and three other of its employees, in protest Turkey bought a Russian air-defence system. It earlier excluded Turkey from its F-35 warplane development programme. The EU, last week, also agreed to blacklist Turkish officials linked to unwanted gas-drilling in Cypriot waters in a rift between Nato allies.