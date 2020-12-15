Ticker
Czechs and Dutch impose Christmas lockdowns
By EUobserver
The Netherlands and the Czech Republic are to impose strict Christmas lockdowns to fight surges in corona infections. "The Netherlands will close for five weeks ... we're going to have to swallow the bitter pill," Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said Monday. "This year's Christmas will be totally different," Czech health minister Jan Blatný also said. The moves follow similar measures ing Germany, amid expectations that Italy will also follow.