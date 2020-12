By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Monday it was right to take its time on corona-vaccine approval following public German pressure, this weekend, to speed things up. It was "working around the clock" EMA director, Emer Cooke, told the AP news agency. "European citizens ... want a thorough evaluation of the benefits and the risks of the vaccine, so that they can be confident it is safe, effective", he added.