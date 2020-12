By EUobserver

The European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Gavi signed a €500m agreement "to secure fair and equitable access" to Covid-19 vaccines for 92 low and middle-income countries, it said in a statement. The deal is part of the Covax Facility aiming to make one billion doses of vaccines available for millions of people. The EU has allocated allocated more than €850m to Covax.