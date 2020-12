By EUobserver

EU values commissioner Věra Jourová has told the Financial Times newspaper she will use the recently-agreed powers on rule-of-law conditionality to make sure the bloc's budget is not spent on "the wrong things, the wrong people, the wrong systems' - I mean political systems". She will not be an "activist" on the topic, however, she added. "It will be a stress test also for us [the commission]," she said.