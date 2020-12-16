By EUobserver

Belgian pharmacies have been selling anti-corona masks made by Chinese firm Hubei Haixin Protective Products at a factory where 130 women from the Uighur minority were forcibly transferred 3,000km from their homes and families and put to work, according to an investigation by Belgian newspapers du Tijd and L'Echo. "If the masks conform to European standards, we're obliged to approve them for the Belgian market," a Belgian government spokeswoman said.