Wednesday

16th Dec 2020

Ticker

Dutch and French want EU to police 'greenwashing'

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), an EU agency in Paris, should, in future, regulate the way private companies assigned environmental-friendliness ratings to businesses to help guide investors, the Dutch and French market regulators have said in a joint appeal, Reuters reports. "The proposed framework is aimed at preventing misallocation of investments, greenwashing, and ensuring investor protection," they said, adding that "providers of sustainability-related services remain largely unregulated".

Let Turkey's journalists report freely

According to IPI's figures, 79 journalists remain behind bars in Turkey. While this is down from a high of over 160 in 2018, the figure still makes Turkey one of the world's leading jailers of journalists.

Online giants could face 10% fines under new EU law

The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday a package of proposals that set out legal obligations for digital platforms aimed at tackling illegal content and unfair practices in today's digital environment.

Italy's return to statism spells trouble for the eurozone

There are profound questions about whether the windfall of cash from the EU coronavirus recovery fund will truly help Italy recover or whether it will cause more problems than it solves, for Rome and the rest of the eurozone.

