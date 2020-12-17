Thursday

17th Dec 2020

Slap on wrist for Hungarian MEP who made Nazi jibe

By

The centre-right group in the European Parliament has disciplined Hungarian MEP Tamás Deutsch, from the ruling Fidesz party, for likening a German colleague to Nazi-era police. The group "strongly condemns" Deutsch's remarks, it said in a statement Wednesday. It barred him from speaking on its behalf in debates and from holding formal posts, such as rapporteur. Some 40 fellow centre-right MEPs had urged the group to expel Deutsch altogether.

EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'

"It's our moral duty to support them [Belarusian protesters]," EU parliament president David Sassoli told Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanvoskaya in Brussels on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen pledges to use rule-of-law tool next year

MEPs on Wednesday pushed back against the conclusions of the EU leaders' summit of last week, arguing that the adopted legal text on rule of law is what matters - not the leaders' supplementary 'interpretation'.

Let Turkey's journalists report freely

According to IPI's figures, 79 journalists remain behind bars in Turkey. While this is down from a high of over 160 in 2018, the figure still makes Turkey one of the world's leading jailers of journalists.

