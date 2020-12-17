By EUobserver

The centre-right group in the European Parliament has disciplined Hungarian MEP Tamás Deutsch, from the ruling Fidesz party, for likening a German colleague to Nazi-era police. The group "strongly condemns" Deutsch's remarks, it said in a statement Wednesday. It barred him from speaking on its behalf in debates and from holding formal posts, such as rapporteur. Some 40 fellow centre-right MEPs had urged the group to expel Deutsch altogether.