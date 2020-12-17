Ticker
Facebook to take UK users out of EU privacy regime
By EUobserver
All British Facebook users will, from 1 January, have their data handled according to Californian state law, where the US firm is based, in order to avoid EU laws on data protection, Reuters reports. "Like other companies, Facebook has had to make changes to respond to Brexit and will be transferring legal responsibilities and obligations for UK users from Facebook Ireland to Facebook Inc.," the company confirmed in a statement.