By EUobserver

The European Commission approved on Thursday Google's controversial purchase of activity-tracker app Fitbit, putting into question new rules aimed at curbing 'Big Tech'. "We approve the proposed acquisition because the commitments will ensure that the market for wearables and the nascent digital health space will remain open and competitive," competition chief Margrethe Vestager said. Google pledged to maintain access for rival apps and device makers for 10 years.