By EUobserver

"On 27, 28, and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Thursday, referring to the roll-out of a Pfizer/BioNTech anti-corona drug. All 27 EU states would get access from 27 December, whether they were rich or poor EU members, German health minister Jens Spahn also said Thursday in an online meeting, in what he called an "important signal of European solidarity".