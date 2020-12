By EUobserver

Paul Rusesabagina, a Rwandan man portrayed heroically in US film Hotel Rwanda, who had lived in exile in Belgium and the US, has sued a Greek airline, GainJet, for helping Rwanda to kidnap him in August. He was meant to fly from Dubai to Burundi, but landed in Rwanda "bound and gagged", his US lawyers said. Rusesabagina, a government critic, is now in prison in Rwanda on terrorism charges.