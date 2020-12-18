Ticker
Eurostar gives glimpse into future of post-Brexit travel
By EUobserver
Eurostar has said EU travellers will have to declare excess amounts of alcohol, tobacco, cash, or luxury items when entering the UK after the Brexit transition on 1 January, with British and Belgian customs officers to patrol trains for checks. EU travellers will also get their passports stamped for the first time in decades. And customers were advised to check if their health insurance providers would cover cross-border costs.