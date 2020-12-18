Friday

18th Dec 2020

Ticker

Spain set to legalise euthanasia

By

Spain lower house of parliament approved on Thursday a bill legalising euthanasia, despite opposition from right-wing political and religious groups. The law would enable those with "serious and incurable" or "unbearable suffering" to request euthanasia. The bill now needs to be approved by the senate, which can set amendments. If passed, Spain would be among the few EU countries that allow the practices - namely Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

EU should not rush investment deal with China

Concluding an investment agreement between the EU an China now is a symbolical victory for China and makes it harder for Europe to engage it on critical matters in the future, experts on EU-China relations argue.

Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

EU tribunal said Hungary's legislation made it "virtually impossible" to make an asylum application. Restricting access to international protection procedure is a violation of EU rules.

EU's 2021 fishing quotas to exceed scientific advice

EU minister for fisheries have agreed on fishing opportunities for 2021, with provisional quotas for the fish stocks shared with the UK. However, experts warned that some of these quotas will lead to overfishing "with detrimental effects on fish populations".

Opinion

The West's dirty Mostar deal

The EU is eager to claim that this step means that one of the 14 key conditions from the May 2019 European Commission Avis to achieve candidate status has been met. Unfortunately, nothing could be further from truth.

EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'

"It's our moral duty to support them [Belarusian protesters]," EU parliament president David Sassoli told Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanvoskaya in Brussels on Wednesday.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. EU should not rush investment deal with China
  2. EU court rejects VW defence in 'Dieselgate' scandal
  3. Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules
  4. EU's 2021 fishing quotas to exceed scientific advice
  5. The West's dirty Mostar deal
  6. EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'
  7. Brussels tightens cybersecurity rules days after attack
  8. Von der Leyen pledges to use rule-of-law tool next year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us