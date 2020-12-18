By EUobserver

Spain lower house of parliament approved on Thursday a bill legalising euthanasia, despite opposition from right-wing political and religious groups. The law would enable those with "serious and incurable" or "unbearable suffering" to request euthanasia. The bill now needs to be approved by the senate, which can set amendments. If passed, Spain would be among the few EU countries that allow the practices - namely Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.