Ticker
Belgian blunder reveals EU vaccine prices
By EUobserver
Belgian budget state secretary Eva De Bleeker tweeted EU-negotiated prices for coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, which were meant to be a commercial secret. The tweet was deleted and called "a mistake on the part of the communications team". But Belgian media, such as HLN, republished the figures: Oxford/AstraZeneca: €1.78. Johnson & Johnson: $8.50. Sanofi/GSK: €7.56. BioNTech/Pfizer: €12. CureVac: €10. Moderna: $18. Meanwhile, Belgium said it was spending €279m on vaccines.