By EUobserver

A group of 86 refugee children, most of whom had previously been staying on Greek islands, flew to Hannover, Germany on Thursday as part of a resettlement program of 1,024 asylum seekers which began last July, Ekathimerini reports. The group that left on Thursday consisted of children with serious health problems, along with family members. In total, more than 1,500 people have already left for Germany.