By EUobserver

The EU has blacklisted Minsk-based real estate firm Dana Holdings, saying president Alexander Lukashenko's daughter-in-law, Lilya, "has a high-ranking position in the company" and, "as such Dana Holdings/Dana Astra is benefiting from and supporting the Lukashenko regime". It also listed six other companies, two business tycoons - Aliaksandr Shakutsin and Mikalai Varabei - and over a dozen regime officials. An EUobserver investigation earlier revealed Lilya's role in Dana Astra.