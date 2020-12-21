Monday

21st Dec 2020

Putin hails 'courageous' Russian spies

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday hailed the country's "courageous" spies as he visited the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service to mark its 100th birthday, The Moscow Times reports. Putin, himself a former KGB officer, thanked all those who protect Russia from "external and internal threats" and called them "reliable and courageous people," and for guaranteeing "the sovereign, democratic and independent development of our multinational society."

Future of Europe conference: one year on standby

12 months after the European Parliament and the European Commission gave their views on the Conference on the Future of Europe, member states are still fighting over who should chair the event - which has blocked the launch for months.

