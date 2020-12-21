Ticker
Top Republicans ask Biden to rescind Trump's Morocco deal
By EUobserver
Former US secretary of state James Baker and former national security adviser John Bolton, two of the most influential Republican voices on foreign policy and national security, have criticised the Trump administration's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, urging the administration of president-elect Joe Biden to reverse the move, Haaretz reports. The recognition was part of a broader deal to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and Morocco.