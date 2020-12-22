Ticker
Germany, Finland repatriate Isis women and children
By EUobserver
Germany and Finland have repatriated five women and 18 children from Syrian camps housing suspected family members of Islamic State (Isis) militants, the BBC reports. The foreign ministries of both countries said the women and children were brought back this weekend for humanitarian reasons. Three of the women were under investigation for allegedly belonging to Isis. Hundreds of Europeans who joined Isis are in Kurdish-run camps in northern Syria.