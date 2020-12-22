Ticker
UK travel links cut after new virus strain discovered
By EUobserver
Many countries have announced restrictions on UK travel after a new coronavirus strain was detected there, triggering tighter measures in the country, including a lockdown affecting more than 16 million people in London and the southeast of England, Reuters reported. The new variant discovered could be up to 70 percent more transmissible. British prime minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the international travel restrictions.