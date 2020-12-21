Ticker
Post-brexit talks continue amid 'significant differences'
By EUobserver
Negotiations over the post-Brexit trade deal are expected to continue this week after EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost failed to reach an agreement over the weekend, the BBC reported. Barnier said talks were at a "crucial" point on Sunday, while a British government source described the negotiations as "difficult" because of the "significant differences" regarding fisheries rights and the so-called level playing field.