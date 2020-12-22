Tuesday

EU and UK ministers hope to revive Iran nuclear deal

By

French, German, and UK foreign ministers have agreed not to set preconditions to a revival of the Iran nuclear deal, amid hopes Tehran and Washington would come back into compliance with the existing accord, instead of trying to amend it, The Guardian reports. The European position emerged amid the first high-level talks by signatories of the non-proliferation deal - France, Germany, the UK, Iran, China, and Russia - since 2018.

