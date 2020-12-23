Ticker
UN: Europe will be dealing with Covid-19 'beyond 2022'
By EUobserver
UN humanitarian affairs coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday that European countries would be dealing with Covid-19 in 2022 and beyond, as low-income countries are only expected to gain access to vaccines late next year, The Guardian reported. "It is highly likely the places where the virus finds it is easier to survive longest will be fragile, conflict-affected states with weak institutions, but the virus can get everywhere," Lowcock said.