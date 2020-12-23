By EUobserver

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told EU ambassadors in Brussels on Tuesday that divisions over fisheries in the Brexit negotiations remain, Reuters reported. Barrier described the latest offer on sharing out fish catches from 2021 as "totally unacceptable". The EU is willing to cut the value of fish caught in UK waters by around 25 percent, while Britain is demanding a 30-35 percent cut, said a diplomat.