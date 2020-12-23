Ticker
Russia hits EU officials in response to Navalny sanctions
By EUobserver
Russia announced on Tuesday that it is expanding the list of European officials banned from entering Russia, in response to sanctions imposed by the bloc over the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The Russian foreign ministry described EU sanctions as "a confrontational political decision," saying that their list will include "those who are responsible for promoting anti-Russian sanctions initiatives" in the 27-member bloc.