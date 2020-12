By EUobserver

Britain and Turkey are to sign a free-trade deal Tuesday, UK trade minister Liz Truss said Sunday, to "provide certainty for thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive, and steel industries". The agreement is the fifth largest out of 62 bilateral trade accords Britain has signed since Brexit, after its deals with Japan, Canada, Switzerland, and Norway. Britain and Turkey did €20.7bn of trade in 2019.