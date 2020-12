By EUobserver

China will overtake the US as the world's largest economy five years faster than previously expected due to pandemic fallout, according to British consultancy the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR). China would leapfrog America in 2028, not 2033, as predicted one year ago, the CEBR said Saturday, because its economy is still growing 2 percent a year, while the US one will shrink by 5 percent this year.