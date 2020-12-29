Ticker
Global warming causing lethal weather events
By EUobserver
This year's 10 worst weather disasters around the world cost 3,500 lives and caused insured damages worth $150bn (€123bn), international charity Christian Aid has said, raising the alarm on global warming. Just 4 percent of damages in poor countries were insured, aggravating humanitarian problems. "Whether floods in Asia, locusts in Africa, or storms in Europe and the Americas, climate change continued to rage in 2020," Christian Aid's Kat Kramer said.