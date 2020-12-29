By EUobserver

British people arrested overseas on bogus charges have "no legal right to consular assistance", Sarah Broughton, the head of consular affairs at the British Foreign Office, wrote in a letter to the family of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, obtained by The Times. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed in Iran for sowing dissent. Broughton's letter had "profound implications for all British citizens travelling abroad," the British newspaper said.