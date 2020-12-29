By EUobserver

Ethiopia must investigate and hold accountable gunmen who killed over 100 people in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region last week, in what looked like "ethnically targeted violence", the EU foreign service has said. The Benishangul-Gumuz massacre comes amid other fighting in the Tigray region, further north, raising EU concern that Ethiopia is beginning to unravel. "Ongoing reports of non-Ethiopian involvement raise additional worries," the EU foreign service said, on the Tigray-region conflict.