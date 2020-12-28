Monday

28th Dec 2020

Ticker

EU urges investigation of Ethiopia massacre

By

Ethiopia must investigate and hold accountable gunmen who killed over 100 people in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region last week, in what looked like "ethnically targeted violence", the EU foreign service has said. The Benishangul-Gumuz massacre comes amid other fighting in the Tigray region, further north, raising EU concern that Ethiopia is beginning to unravel. "Ongoing reports of non-Ethiopian involvement raise additional worries," the EU foreign service said, on the Tigray-region conflict.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal

EU ambassadors of the 27 member states are meeting on Monday to provisionally apply the agreement, while top MEPs also discuss the way ahead for parliamentary approval.

EU rolls out vaccine, as UK-variant spreads

Most EU member states began rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 on Sunday, as a more contagious variant from the UK begins to spread on the continent.

Interview

2011: The 'Arab Spring' was a great dream

"I was a very regular girl, working in sales and marketing. No one in my family was politically active. There was no justice anywhere, but we all kept silent. For some reason, I started to feel angry about it."

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal
  2. EU rolls out vaccine, as UK-variant spreads
  3. 2011: The 'Arab Spring' was a great dream
  4. 2010: EU's new diplomacy in search of old élan?
  5. 2008-2009: The years that almost broke the euro
  6. France reopens to UK, as EU tackles new corona-strain
  7. 2007: Barroso: An insider's guide to the Lisbon Treaty
  8. 2005: France and Netherlands vote against the Constitution

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us