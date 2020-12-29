By EUobserver

Europe could boost biodiversity in its rivers by removing many of the "obsolete" dams, weirs, culverts, fords, sluices and other barriers, 1.2m of which have built up over time, according to EU-funded research by the UK's Swansea University. River-fragmentation in Europe was "much higher" than anticipated, the study found. "Free-flowing rivers are healthy rivers and barrier removal is a simple tool to restore fish species," one of the researchers said.