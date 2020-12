By EUobserver

Saudi Arabia has jailed a prominent women's rights activist, Loujain al-Hathloul, despite a global outcry, including by European NGOs. The court sentenced her to over five years in prison after she was arrested in 2018 for campaigning for women to have the right to drive cars. And it aggravated Riyadh's human-rights pariah reputation, even though most EU states trade in arms and oil as normal with the Western ally.