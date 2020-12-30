By EUobserver

Bruno Roger-Petit, an advisor to French president Emmanuel Macron, has defended having had lunch, in October, with well-known French far-right politician Marion Maréchal, after their meeting became public Sunday. "I wanted to know what she had to say and whether it echoed the state of [national] opinion - which it did not. I found out that we disagreed," Roger-Petit said Monday, after facing a barrage of criticism from liberal politicians.